The world finally received Lil Nas X’s debut album on Friday. Montero was delivered to the world complete with 15 tracks and features from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, and Elton John. The project’s release arrived with a new video for “That’s What I Want” and in the more than 24 hours since it dropped, Lil Nas has enjoyed fun and light-hearted reviews about the album while also sharing little tidbits about it. The singer did the latter in a tweet on Saturday morning that explained the importance of Montero to him.

i love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me. i began healing many unchecked wounds, facing skeltons in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. thanks for the love 💕🦋 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 18, 2021

“I love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me,” he wrote in the tweet. “I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing skeltons in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. Thanks for the love.”

The message comes after Lil Nas explained why Drake and Nicki Minaj didn’t appear on the album. “No reply from Nicki, Drake was still working on [Certified Lover Boy],” he replied. The singer noted, however, that his request to work with Drake was recent.

“This was like a few weeks ago and I understood completely, and he said he’s down to do something but [it was] just not the right time. He was trying to get his own sh*t together.”

