At long last, Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero has finally arrived and it’s quickly earned itself a favorite among his vast fan base. Many of the album’s listeners have already sprinted to “Scoop,” his collaboration with Doja Cat thanks to the “Say So” rapper’s fiery contribution to the duos’ pilates anthem. The song was already a highly anticipated cut from Montero as Lil Nas had previously teased it in an energetic video snippet that showed him turning up and rapping along to the track.

Montero as a whole comes complete with 15 songs and features from Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus in addition to Doja Cat. Lil Nas put up one of the more unique promotional runs for the album as he endured a fake pregnancy to lead up to the “birth” of his album. The singer went through all the motions like having a maternity photoshoot, opening a baby registry, and dealing with the contractions in the days leading up to the release of Montero.

Elsewhere, the singer made the Time list of 100 most influential people and performed “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The rapper also celebrated the album’s release with a hilarious video that captured him birthing Montero in the hospital.

You can listen to “Scoop” in the video above.

Montero is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.