More than three years after its release, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has once again made history. The singer’s breakout smash hit is now the most-certified song in music history at 14x Platinum, breaking the tie it held with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” The Spanish duo’s song had held the record since January 2020. The new achievement is the latest in a long list of records “Old Town Road” has smashed, including becoming the fastest single in RIAA history to receive Diamond certification in the United States, as well as spending the most consecutive weeks at No. 1, namely 19. The song also won a pair of Grammy awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

.@LilNasX “Old Town Road” remix featuring @billyraycyrus is officially 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history. pic.twitter.com/SbKnzpzr5e — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) January 9, 2021

Staying true to his comical social media ways, the singer posted a hilarious reaction to the news on Twitter.

OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/JsqUdIapfQ — nope (@LilNasX) January 9, 2021

The new achievement comes after he released his first children’s book, C Is For Country. According to a publisher’s statement, the book invites young readers to join the singer and Panini the pony — named after the song from his 7 EP — as they journey through the alphabet. The description: “Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style.”

As far as the singer’s upcoming music, his debut album is scheduled to arrive at some point this year. He spent much of the second half of 2020 teasing it and slowly updating fans on its progress. The last update came in October, revealing that the project was “98% done.”