This year, Kidz Bop celebrated its 20th anniversary, meaning they’ve been making family-friend covers of the most popular pop songs for two decades. They’ve tried hard to spin some raunchy lyrics into kid-friendly verses over the years, like when changed Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” to actually be about snakes. But their recent version of Lil Nas X‘s Montero title track perhaps takes the cake for being the most laughable.

The Kidz Bop team got wildly creative when switching up the lyrics to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Of course, they couldn’t have 10-year-olds singing Lil Nas X’s lyrics about cocaine and f*cking people out of his league, so they instead swapped out many of the lines.

One of Lil Nas X’s “Montero” lyrics reads, “I wanna sell what you’re buying / I wanna feel on yo’ ass in Hawaii / I want that jet lag from f*cking and flying / Shoot a child in your mouth while I’m riding.” But Kidz Bop’s version is much different: “I wanna sell what you’re buyin’ / I wanna lie on the beach in Hawaii / I want that jet lag from livin’ and flyin’ / Put a smile on your face whilst we’re dining’.”

In fact, the updated version of the song is so ridiculous that Lil Nas X himself was left speechless. The rapper simply posted a screenshot of the chorus of the Kidz Bop song to his Twitter without a caption.

Listen to the Kidz Bop version of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” above.