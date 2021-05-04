Lil Nas X Says He’s No Longer ‘Afraid’ Of Alienating His Straight Fans

When Lil Nas X released his internet-breaking “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” he was facing criticism from two sides. Several conservative and religious viewers clutched their pearls at the sight of the musician twerking up on Satan. Another side questioned his queer identity entirely. Prior to coming out, Lil Nas X would have listened to his haters as he used to be concerned about alienating his straight fans, but now, he’s just being his most authentic self.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lil Nas X opened up about the recent controversy surrounding his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video. The musician knows that those criticizing him and his music weren’t supporters in the first place. “At first I was really afraid of alienating any of my straight fans,” he said. “But then it was kind of like, if they feel offended, they were never really here for me. They were here for whatever version of myself they made up in their head.”

Another aspect that’s changed for Lil Nas X since his rise to fame is how he’s able to playfully confront haters. When he was first blowing up, the musician would simply block anyone trash-talking him online. But now, he has no problem clapping back: