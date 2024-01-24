Lil Nas X is keeping fans fed. Earlier this month, the hitmaker and provocateur made an epic comeback with his buzzy single “J Christ” — the video of which depicts him being crucified and making an ascension into heaven. But it appears his next single will be a bit more personal.

Today (January 23), Lil Nas X announced his upcoming single, “Where Do We Go Now?”

The song is set to arrive this Friday (January 26), as Lil Nas X revealed on his social media accounts.

“im dropping new music to match with your depression,” he said in the post’s caption.

There’s not much context regarding the subject matter thus far, however, the song’s artwork sees a drawing of Lil Nas X standing in a lush, green field, and holding hands with what looks like a younger version of himself. So, it’s likely that the song will showcase Lil Nas X’s more introspective side.

If it’s anything like his Montero cuts “Dead Right Now” and “Sun Goes Down,” fans are certainly in for a ballad that will tug at the heartstrings.

“Where Do We Go Now?” arrives in tandem with Lil Nas X’s documentary, Long Live Montero, which is set to premiere on Saturday, January 27 on Max.