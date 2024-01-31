Rapper Lil Pump is continuing to demonstrate his support for former US president Donald Trump. And it looks like it’s permanent. Today (January 30), the “Gucci Gang” rapper took to Instagram to share a photo featuring a new tattoo.

In the picture, Pump is seen in the mirror, revealing a tattoo of Trump on his thigh. Specifically, the likeness of Trump was recreated from his mugshot photo, which was taken last year after he was indicted on racketeering charges.

This new mirror selfie doesn’t appear to be a troll from the controversial rapper. Another photo on Pump’s page, shared six weeks ago, but pinned to Pump’s profile, features Pump standing next to Trump. In the post’s caption, Pump refers to Trump as the “Greatest president of all time.”

Pump first vocalized his support for Trump back in October of 2020, when he shared a video to social media slamming Biden’s tax policy. He verbalized his stance, saying “Trump 2020, b*tch.”

Shortly after the 2020 presidential election, Pump released a pro-Trump track called “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin.”

But despite his outspokenness in his support for Trump, Pump actually reportedly hadn’t registered to vote in the 2020 election.

You can see Pump’s new tattoo above.