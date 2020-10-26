Lil Pump Cosigned Donald Trump And People Are Highly Upset About It

Lil Pump is used to causing a stir. As part of the wave of SoundCloud rappers who broke out in 2017 with catchy hits and shiny new record deals as a result, Pump got flamed a bunch online by older rap fans offended by his unusual look, sudden success, and apparent disregard for the history and traditions of the genre. However, now he’s getting excoriated for a different reason: Sharing his political opinions. True to his well-established troll-ish form, the “Gucci Gang” rapper posted a video decrying Joe Biden’s tax policy and saying, “Trump 2020, bitch.”

lil pump endorses President Trump for re-election pic.twitter.com/VytAxIx3H0 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 26, 2020

He also posted a photoshopped picture of “himself” shaking Trump’s hand. In truth, it was a photo of one of Trump’s patented awkward handshakes with Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with Pump’s head dropped onto the PM’s body. Given Pump’s prior propensity for kicking hornet’s nests over the past three years, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d say and do controversial things for attention, yet here we are. People on Twitter were predictably miffed, launching several barrelfuls of digital vitriol the 20-year-old Floridian’s way — along with the usual memes, jokes, and countertrolls.

Conservatives: mumble rap isn't even real music grow up Lil Pump: yo imma be voting trump Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/rkAe6sF3pB — Donavan (Crypt Daddy♿🎃) (@RealYungCripp) October 26, 2020

"i always was a fan of lil pump finally a celebrity with some common sense" pic.twitter.com/59xzbF869M — $tiletto 💫 (@616clique) October 26, 2020

how is lil Pump gonna have trash ass music and be a trump supporter, like damn pick a struggle 😭 — Andrew 🦦 (@anxdrew562) October 26, 2020

Literally no one with a Brain cares What lil pump or 50 Cent had to say. pic.twitter.com/lgGSOloUaM — Aza Manga Soros where's my marxist check? (@MangaAza) October 26, 2020

Lil Pump is voting for a man that has been targeting his people since the moment he got into office. pic.twitter.com/Qrj3PxHK5I — YungAura (@DopamineAura) October 26, 2020

“Wow I never really been into rap music because, ya know, black people, but this Lil Pump guys music is quite the hooo dinger. He really gets it.” pic.twitter.com/au83nN0roC — juice wayne (@visecs) October 26, 2020

lil pump is a prime example of why black ppl need to stop being so lenient with ppl using and abusing our culture/ slang this man sitting up here endorsing a white supremacist while saying nigga all in the same breath. yall let these ppl get wayyyyy too comfortable https://t.co/oPXKaJPrAP — #ENDSARS (@brownsxga) October 26, 2020

Man… If Lil Pump can influence your vote, I don’t know what at all to tell you. pic.twitter.com/obeYKYLsKq — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) October 26, 2020

“Lil Pump supports Trump” Any sane person who knows he’s clout baiting: pic.twitter.com/JiU4n22i1M — Kemetic Introverted Vibe (@theniajones) October 26, 2020

Pump joins fellow rap trolls 50 Cent and Kanye West in fielding criticism for their seeming endorsements of Trump. Of course, Kanye has been accusing of launching his whole “campaign” in order to benefit Trump’s own by splitting potential Biden votes (although truth be told, it’s just as likely to have the opposite effect, considering their overlapping “platforms”), while 50’s own joke about Biden’s tax plan drew the ire of fans and an offer from his ex Chelsea Handler to pay his taxes.

Check out Pump’s video — and fans’ incensed responses — above.