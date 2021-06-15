In this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions, Lil Skies drops by to deliver an upbeat performance of his rebellious single, “How You Feel.” Coming from the Pennsylvania rapper’s deluxe version of the January 2021 album Unbothered, “How You Feel” finds the second generation rapper observing the highs and lows of rap stardom as he wonders, “I don’t got nobody in my corner, who do I trust?”

Skies, who rose to stardom after his SoundCloud favorite single “Red Roses” helped spur his debut major label mixtape Life of a Dark Rose to a No. 23 Billboard debut in its first week, released the deluxe version of Unbothered in May, adding seven new songs, with features from Drakeo The Ruler, Trippie Redd, and singer Zhavia Ward.

Watch Lil Skies’ performance of “How You Feel” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Lil Skies is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.