Lil Uzi Vert is riding the high of their hit “Just Wanna Rock” which soundtracked a Jumbotron dance battle at a 76ers game and sold over a million units before the end of 2022. “Never let them get in Your head BE YOU,” the rapper wrote on their Instagram Story to celebrate.

Now, Uzi showed off a new hairstyle and face piercings in a picture that’s circulating social media. Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio confirmed that they gave Uzi six new piercings earlier this month. Fans are pointing out the scene-kid vibes of the photo — especially with the Rolling Stones beanie — and it’s making people nostalgic for the Myspace era.

Uzi recently announced that they’ll be heading on a 20-city headlining tour produced by Live Nation beginning in March. It’ll be their first tour in six years, and fans are hoping Uzi’s highly anticipated third major-label album The Pink Tape is coming soon after many delays: “But I’m taking my time so it won’t suck,” they explained.

Along with the success of “Just Wanna Rock,” Uzi also teamed up with Fousheé in November of last year for “Spend The Money,” a track from her debut album Softcore. The song also came with a luxurious music video full of dancing and poker.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.