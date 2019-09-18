In a new profile for GQ, Lil Vert Uzi explains his fascination with women’s clothes and why he’s delayed Eternal Atake for so long. While he says he likes making music, he’d rather just buy clothes; he claims his two primary motivations for continuing to make music are to make his family happy and buy a Bugatti (he’s since purchased Floyd Mayweather’s old Bugatti Veyron for $1.7 million). Of course, since it’s GQ, he is questioned about his gender-bending fashion choices, which he reveals actually have a more practical origin than previously imagined.

When asked about his love of women’s clothing, Uzi explains that his small stature — he’s around five feet, three inches tall — meant he fit his mom’s skinny jeans better than any men’s sizes back during the craze for the style in 2006 and 2007. Now, he just continues to shop the women’s section because of the larger selection and better fits for his body. “The women’s section is waaaay better than the men’s section,” he says. “Always. The women’s section, you usually don’t have to get things tailored. It’s usually just on point.”

Uzi also explains why his album, Eternal Atake, was delayed yet again after it was given a tentative release date in June this year. When queried about the delay, Uzi says he wanted to release it then but that he wasn’t yet done adding to it. Of course, his fans have been impatiently waiting for new music for almost two years, so leaks and features “Slayerr,” “Die Today,” and a possible “Panini” remix with Lil Nas X will have to hold them over for now.

