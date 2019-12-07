Lil Uzi Vert Teases That The ‘Futsal Shuffle’ Release Date Is ‘In Days’

Lil Uzi Vert is nearing the end of a tumultuous year. Back in January, the rapper announced he would be quitting music and had “deleted everything.” But after returning fresh off a deal with Roc Nation, he continued promising fans that his sophomore record, Eternal Atake, would be arriving soon. It looks like the official release date is nearing since he announced he was finishing up his last song and even debuted new music at Day N Vegas. More recently,he posted a snippet of a new track titled “Futsal” along with an accompanying dance move, the Futsal Shuffle. Uzi now says fans will only have to wait a handful of days before the full-length track drops.

Uzi took to Twitter to give fans an exciting announcement about new music. “Y’all wanna see official art work for #Futsalshuffle2020,” he asked. Uzi then debuted the cover art in another tweet. “Futsal Shuffle 2020 COMING IN DAYS BABY,” he wrote, adding, “LETS DANCE.”

Y’all wanna see official art work for #Futsalshuffle2020 🕺🏾 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 7, 2019

Futsal Shuffle 2020 COMING IN DAYS BABY ….. LETS DANCE !!!

🕺🏾💃🏽🛸®️ pic.twitter.com/xgspMnyFDw — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 7, 2019

Uzi recently challenged fans to learn his Futsal Shuffle moves before the track is released, and fans appeased his wishes, posting videos of them giving it their best shot.

While it’s unclear the exact date in which the song will be released, it seems as though “Futsal” will debut before the end of 2019.

