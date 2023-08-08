Congrats to Lil Uzi Vert, whose Pink Tape, their daring and rewarding third album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It also became the first rap album to claim No. 1 on the chart in 2023. That seems like child’s play compared to what Uzi encountered during their GQ Hype photoshoot.

During the shoot, the Philly-bred artist was met by Anna DeGuzman, a cardist, mentalist, and magician, who was able to correctly guess that Uzi is allergic to chocolate and that they were thinking about Pop-Tarts, their favorite snack. DeGuzman made Pop-Tarts appear out of thin air, which Uzi ate, admitting, “I’m scared.”

Next, DeGuzman performed a few mind-boggling card tricks before asking Uzi for their phone. DeGuzman asked Uzi to “count from zero to nine out loud” and (yet again) flawlessly guessed the passcode for Uzi’s friend’s phone.

Once the phone was unlocked, DeGuzman used the calculator app for her next trick. She asked Uzi’s friend how old they were when they met (23) and multiplied that by how many albums Uzi has to their name (three). That was then combined with how much Uzi’s bracelet cost (300,000) and how much they have in their bank account right now.

“We got a random number. I don’t want to know what it is. We added, divided, subtracted, multiplied, everything,” DeGuzman said. Without looking at the phone, she guessed that the result was a seven-digit number. Uzi conceded that the number started with seven, leading to DeGuzman correctly guessing 7,311,995.

“Does that number mean anything to you?” DeGuzman asked Uzi.

“Yeah, I see it,” Uzi said, bewildered.

When separated, the number is Uzi’s birthday: July 31, 1995.

Watch the full nine-minute magic show above, and check out Uzi’s GQ Hype shoot below.

