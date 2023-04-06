Lil Uzi Vert is kind of a rarity in the rap business, a rapper who just… raps. They’re not a multihyphenate, they haven’t jumped into other industries in an effort to diversify their revenue streams (at least, not as obviously as their contemporaries have), and for now, it seems that they dedicates most of their time to making and performing music as their primary occupation. If the name wasn’t taken (and an SEO nightmare) they could be called “Lil Uzi Vert The Rapper.”

But they could, in theory, add another job to their resume: Tattoo artist.

A video popped up online depicting Uzi patronizing the 6 Skulls tattoo shop in New York City, a shop they frequent for their own piercings and tattoos. However, this time rather than receiving some new ink, they were the one applying it to New York artist Joseph Grazi (according to the caption). It wasn’t a very complicated piece — a small anarchy “A” on the left shoulder — but it appears to come out pretty cleanly, and the customer seems to be having a great time. You can check out the video below.

[Via]

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.