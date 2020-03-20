By the time March is over, Lil Uzi Vert fans would have spent half of the month celebrating or anticipating new music. It all began with the arrival of his long-awaited album, Eternal Atake, which he’d been threatening to release for well over a year. The album was finally released on March 6, but that was not all Uzi had in store for fans. Immediately after the album dropped he began teasing its deluxe edition, but after waiting so long for the standard edition, fans took his claims with a grain of salt.

But Uzi stayed true to his promise, sharing the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake last week — a release that doubled as a sequel to his 2016 mixtape, LUV Vs. The World 2. But Uzi isn’t done: He’s since revealed that he still has plenty of music ready to go.

Soon as HE drop imma drop again. — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 19, 2020

Uzi took to Twitter for yet another announcement, saying, “Soon as HE drop imma drop again.” Uzi has yet to reveal who is the “HE” is in the tweet, but many have suspected that it is Playboi Carti.

Carti and Uzi were once close collaborators, working together on a number of songs, even, at one point, teasing a joint mixtape. However, this past November Uzi revealed that he and Carti were no longer on good terms, surprising fans of both. While teasing songs on Twitter for the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, a fan requested that Uzi work together with Carti, to which he replied, “I don’t know where he at.”

