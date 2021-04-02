Baseball is back as the MLB began its 2021 season yesterday. The league got some help kicking things off courtesy of Lil Wayne: To help get fans excited for a new year of baseball, the rapper made an original new song called “Ball Game,” which is a take on the classic “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

The track packs in a bunch of lyrical references to baseball. Wayne begins, “Take me out to the game, yeah / Take me out to the ball park / This a home run, I hit it far-far / Knock it out the park, hit a parked car / Root, root for the home team / It’s a cool game with a warm heart / And some high heat in the sweet spot / It’s a grand slam, it’s a walk off.”

Wayne has a bit of experience on the diamond, as he threw out the first pith at a Miami Marlins game in 2018. Some celebrity first pitches live in infamy, but Wayne’s was fairly innocuous: He one-hopped his throw, but it went right over the plate and was an uneventful moment, which is about as good an outcome as a first pitch thrower can hope for.

All in all, the new song is a far stronger effort than Wayne put in with his recent Burger King promotion.

Check out “Ball Game” above.