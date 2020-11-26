The music world is still high on their disappointment with the Grammys after they did not nominate The Weeknd for their 2021 show. The snub left the music world, and the singer’s adoring fans especially, up in arms after The Weeknd ruled much of the year thanks to his After Hours album and the many highlights that came from it. The Weeknd shared a tweet hours after the nominations were revealed that called the award show “corrupt,” a claim The Recording Academy refuted. A day after The Weeknd’s tweet, Drake and Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to call for changes to occur while showing their support for the singer.

Drake says the #GRAMMYs are losing their relevance in new Instagram story: “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” pic.twitter.com/MKhS3IjwIj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake said the post to his Instagram story. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.” He added, “This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

Nicki Minaj reposts Drake’s statement on the Grammys to her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/zJXW2pv8Ar — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

Continuing his message in a second post, Drake mentioned Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, PartyNextDoor, and Popcaan as other names who he felt were wrongfully left off the nomination list for the 2021 Grammys. Nicki Minaj showed her support for The Weeknd by reposting Drake’s first message to her Instagram story. This comes after she re-expressed her frustration with losing the Best New Artist award to Bon Iver back at the 2012 Grammys.

You can check out Drake’s message in the tweet above.

