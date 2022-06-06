Drink Champs certainly instigates its fair share of drama in the hip-hop world, but at its core, the show is (ostensibly) about giving modern-day rap heroes their flowers while they can still appreciate them. In reality, it gives the stars of yesteryear a chance to share some of their experiences, whether insightful, spiteful, or just downright hilarious, and give their opinions on the current state of hip-hop.

While recent episodes have certainly sprouted a certain amount of bitterness, in the latest episode, Diplomats’ member Juelz Santana, fresh from a stint in federal prison, instead saluted his group’s recent competition by way of another props-giving platform, Verzuz. Juelz admitted that the night of the Verzuz battle between The LOX and Dipset proved why the former is a better group overall.

“We are individual artists that came together as a collective to form what we formed, which is called Dipset,” he elaborated. “They came in this game as LOX, they perform as a group. Me and Cam have great records together, but we don’t have those back-to-back records like Styles P and Jadakiss.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Juelz discussed his addiction to lean, describing how Houston rapper Paul Wall introduced him to the drug, while recording with Lil Wayne exacerbated the situation. You can watch the full interview above.