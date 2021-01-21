Getty Image
Lil Wayne Offers A Statement Thanking Donald Trump After Being Pardoned

As Donald Trump’s presidency was coming to an end, it was reported that Lil Wayne was one of the people whom Trump was considering giving a presidential pardon. Wayne did end up getting the pardon, and now he has shared a statement thanking Trump.

The statement — which Wayne signed with his real name, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — reads, “I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

The pardon was confirmed in a statement from the Trump administration yesterday. The section of the statement regarding Wayne reads:

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as ‘Lil Wayne.’ Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.’ Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.'”

Meanwhile, Wayne has denied endorsing Trump in exchange for his pardon.

