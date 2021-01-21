As Donald Trump’s presidency was coming to an end, it was reported that Lil Wayne was one of the people whom Trump was considering giving a presidential pardon. Wayne did end up getting the pardon, and now he has shared a statement thanking Trump.

The statement — which Wayne signed with his real name, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — reads, “I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!”

The pardon was confirmed in a statement from the Trump administration yesterday. The section of the statement regarding Wayne reads:

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as ‘Lil Wayne.’ Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.’ Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.'”

Meanwhile, Wayne has denied endorsing Trump in exchange for his pardon.