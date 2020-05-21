In early April, Lil Yachty revealed during an interview that he planned on dropping a new album in the not-so-distant future, saying, “I’m about to drop this album. […] I’m super excited to drop it and just like… soon. Really soon.” He was tight-lipped about the project’s release date, but now he is back with more detailed information: He revealed that Lil Boat 3 is set to come out on May 29, and it will have 19 tracks.

He shared the album art on social media, and it reads, “The third and final installment in the Lil Boat series.” Also, like with previous Lil Boat releases, he included “33.7550° N, 84.3900° W” on the cover, which are coordinates for downtown Atlanta.

Lil Boat 3 – May 29th – 19 Songs ! pic.twitter.com/LyMFVZAkB3 — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) May 20, 2020

This announcement comes after Yachty released one of the year’s most entertaining music videos back in March, for the Lil Boat 3 song “Oprah’s Bank Account.” In the clip, Yachty played Boprah, an Oprah-like talk show host. On his show, he had hilarious conversations with the song’s guests, Drake and DaBaby. The song even got a stamp of approval from Oprah herself, as she said, “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it! I haven’t seen the video, but it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”