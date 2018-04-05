Lil Yachty And Trippie Redd Just Dropped Their Own Re-Mix Of ‘Who Run This’ And It Bangs

#Drake
04.04.18 12 mins ago

Getty Image

The game comes at you pretty fast. It was barely a week ago that footage of Lil Yachty bopping out in his hotel room to a loop of a remixed Three Six Mafia’s “Who Run It” surfaced. And now we can confirm that Yachty himself has got bars on the track. Trippie Redd released the newly christened track with Yachty freestyling over at his Soundcloud late Wednesday night. Now, this leaves only Drake himself to jump in with a verse on the beat.

It’s been a pretty wild ride for everyone following the saga of this track. Starting with the humblest of beginning as a G Herbo freestyle on a radio show that Drake heard, fell in love with and listened to for five days straight before sliding into Herbo’s DM’s and insisting he turn it into a song. Of Course, Herbo did, which ultimately lead to the footage of Yachty rocking out to the song in his hotel room and now has finally culminated in Yachty himself doing a verse over a Trippie Redd remix. Truly a sprawling evolutionary tale that is a testament to the underrated skills of G Herbo and the influence of a co-sign from Drake. It seems almost inevitable at this point that Drake will himself jump on some version of the song. Probably sooner than later.

Until then, you can listen to the latest iteration below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeG HerboLil YachtyThree Six Mafia

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP