Lil Yachty Reportedly Wrecked His Ferrari In A Highway Crash

Lil Yachty appears to have found himself in a scary situation yesterday, but thankfully, it seems he is alright. TMZ reports the rapper crashed his Ferrari on the highway, but was not seriously injured.

The publication notes that Yachty was driving the car on Georgia State Route 400 in Atlanta on Monday. It was raining, which made the roads slick and caused Yachty to hydroplane, spin out, and crash into a barrier on the side of the road.

The good news is that it appears Yachty is doing fine, as he only sustained minor injuries to his arm, and it’s not clear if he even went to the hospital following the crash. As for the car, it is apparently totaled.

Last night, Yachty shared a tweet that may be connected to the reported crash, writing, “So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.” This is as close as the rapper has come to addressing the situation.

So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted. — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) June 23, 2020

The rapper is fresh off the release of his latest album, Lil Boat 3, which just came out towards the end of May. The record features a roster of esteemed guests that includes Drake, DaBaby, ASAP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Tierra Whack, Future, Mike Will Made-It, Draft Day, Lil Keed, Lil Durk, and Young Thug.