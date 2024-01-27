Since the early ’90s,Snoop Dogg has built an impressive discography filled with the who’s who of music, including the late Tupac, Dr. Dre, Pharrell, and 50 Cent, to name a few. But there was one legendary collaboration that fans may never have the chance to listen to.

On January 26, during an interview on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, Snoop revealed that he and the late Michael Jackson worked on music long before his death. “We have a record that never came together,” he said.

When host Andy Cohen asked about the record’s status, Snoop confessed that he had no clue. “I gotta find out [who has the masters],” he said. “It’s a record that we did for — you know, he made records for the world — a peaceful, whole lot of artists on its record. He called me one night, and it was crazy because of the way his voice came through the phone.

Jackson was actually the one who suggested the two team up. “He was like, ‘Snoop, it’s Mike. I have this song I want you to get on,’” he recalled. “I’m like, man, whatever you want. It ain’t no problem. Talk to me. After we got past the song, he was like, ‘My mom always said that you look like someone in my family. I think we’re related.’”

Surely the King of West Coast Rap and the King of Pop teaming up on a song would’ve been epic.

Watch the full interview above.