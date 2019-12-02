Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of December 2.

Wednesday, December 4

Schoolboy Q @ The Forum [Tickets]

Schoolboy Q got that “Water” and “Numb Numb Juice” with his fifth studio album Crash Talk, this year. Both songs were popular on social media and his track “Floating” featuring 21 Savage is among one of the standouts on the project. Q is currently making rounds on his Crash Talk Tour and it lands right in his hometown of Los Angeles with Nav and Kembe X as openers.

Chloe x Halle @ Fonda Theater [Tickets]

Chole and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle hit the Billboard charts with The Kids Are Alright a year ago and this year their voices can be heard on the theme song for television hit series Grown-ish, of which they both star, and on the El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie soundtrack with “Enchanted.” The Beyoncé-discovered sisters have been quietly building a name for themselves this year so here’s a chance to catch their angelic voices live right before 2020 — and before The Little Mermaid with Hailey as Ariel hits theaters.

Thursday, December 5

Snoop Dogg @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

That’s right, Snoop Dogg is still hitting the tour circuit after decades in the rap game and he’s thanking himself with his I Wanna Thank Me Tour. This week, the legendary rap vet’s tour hits none other than his hometown of Los Angeles. Known for classics such as “Gin & Juice,” “Beautiful,” and “Drop It Like Its Hot,” this show should be one for the books.

SAINt JHN @ Echoplex [Tickets]

SAINt JHN is the new sound of rap with his trap-rock infused vibes. Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs is the Brooklyn-bred musician’s sophomore effort and features the Lil Baby-assisted track “Trap” and “Anything Can Happen” with Meek Mill.

Angel Olsen @ Palace Theater [Tickets]

Angel Olsen‘s redefining album All Mirrors made its debut on the Billboard 200 charts upon release, featuring the singles “All Mirrors” and “Lark.” Though she recently announced a spring tour for 2020, the opportunity to see her live before then in Los Angeles is here.