All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

02.25.19 37 mins ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of February 25.

Thursday, February 28

Meek Mill @ The Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Championships is Meek Mill’s first post-prison release in 2018, procuring bangers such as “Going Bad” featuring Drake and “24/7” with Ella Mai. Championships debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and is already certified gold. The Dreamschasers boss was recently honored with his own day in Houston on February 24 while on his Championships tour, which hits Los Angeles for a performance of Meek Mill’s biggest and latest hits.

Tori Kelly @ Orpheum Theatre [Tickets]

Tori Kelly took home her first Grammy this year for her album Hiding Place in the Best Gospel Album category. The talented singer also won Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Alone” which features the legendary Kirk Franklin. Her tour opens this week and it’s sure to be filled with lots of soulful energy.

