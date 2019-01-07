Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of January 7.

Tuesday, January 8

Gnash @ The Observatory [Tickets]

On January 11, Gnash’s debut album We is scheduled to be released and his latest single “T-Shirt” off the project is nearing a million views on Youtube. Other than being a really great song, perhaps the music video paying homage to scene favorites Good Charlotte, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Panic! At The Disco has something to do with it’s exploding popularity. Nevertheless, Gnash’s Broken Hearts Club Tour kicks off this week with Guardian and Carlie Hanson as supporting acts.

Thursday, January 10

Young Dolph @ House of Blues Anaheim [Tickets]

Young Dolph’s Role Model is out now and the self-proclaimed King of Memphis is currently on tour with Kap G promoting it. Role Model entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 15 and it features his best charting single “Major” with Key Glock. Here’s a chance to catch Dolph perform some of his best hits live. Maybe he’ll bring out O.T. Genasis as a surprise guest to perform their banger “Cut It.”

Friday, January 11

JMSN @ Troubadour [Sold Out]

JMSN released one of the most slept-on R&B projects of 2018 with Velvet. The talented musician who hails from Michigan, impressed with cuts such as “Talk Is Cheap,” “Inferno” and “So Badly.” His sold out show is definitely one for all the lovers out there.

Young Dolph @ The Belasco Theater [Tickets]

Saturday, January 12

Tyga @ The Globe Theatre [Tickets]

Tyga had an incredible 2018 with back-to-back hits. Who cares if they sounded alike? “Taste” and “Swish” are bangers, with the former coming as his first Hot 100 hit in three years that has now gone multi-platinum. Kanye West declared the Arrad-directed music video for “Taste” to be the best music video of all-time. It currently has over 500 million views on Youtube and features appearances from Offset, who is also on the song, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Joyner Lucas and King Bach. It’s only right Tyga brings these summer bangers to life on stage.

Sunday, January 13

Mick Jenkins @ The Observatory [Tickets]

Mick Jenkins dropped his second studio album Pieces Of A Man October of last year. The tracks “Understood” and “Padded Locks” featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah were released as the project’s lead singles. Now he’s on tour for the album so all his fans can catch a vibe with him live. For this stop, he’s bringing Kari Faux out with him.