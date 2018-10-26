The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Uproxx / Getty Studios

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week, Cardi B dropped off the first single from her upcoming project, and Mick Jenkins stirred anticipation for Pieces Of A Man album, which is out today. Elsewhere, Tyler updated a classic song from The Grinch, and Kanye West and Nicki Minaj are trying to fight against slut shaming with a new track.

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B is back with the first single from her upcoming project, simply titled “Money.” After the year and a half she’s just had, she’s accrued plenty of it, and she’s celebrating on top of the sinister piano play and thumping bass drums. The flashy single is an ideal choice for her return to the game, as she lists off the high-price items she likes, but reminds that there’s “nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture.”

Rapsody Feat. J. Cole, “Sojourner”

Two of North Carolina’s finest connect on “Sojourner,” a track from 9th Wonder’s Jamla Is The Squad 2 album. The 22-track album boasts a range of features from a who’s who of lyricists, but “Sojourner” may be the standout. The track’s value doesn’t just lie in the relevance of J. Cole and Rapsody, two sonic birds of a feather, finally linking up for North Carolina. The soulful song stands on its own merits, with both artists delving deep and showing why they’re considered among the best lyricists in the game.

Tyler, The Creator, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

Tyler, The Creator’s been dropping freestyles and instrumentals all year, so it’s only right that he offered something he could make a profit from. Tyler dropped off his contribution to The Grinch soundtrack, which will be out on November 9. He puts his own spin on the classic, “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” rapping over some swinging drums.

XXXTentacion Feat. Lil Pump, Maluma, and Swae Lee, “Arms Around You”

The latest from controversial artist XXXTentacion has arrived. The new track features the late, troubling-yet-talented artist vying for pop success with the breezy “Arms Around You.” He, Lil Pump and Swae Lee sound right at home crooning over the lush soundscape, and Maluma adds his own flavor to the end of the track singing in Spanish.

Tee Grizzley Feat. Offset, “Pray For The Drip”

Tee Grizzley had one of the best days in hip-hop history, having both Jay-Z and LeBron co-sign his “First Day Out” track, but he’s aiming to let us know it’s Still My Moment with his upcoming project. He entrenched that mission statement via a collaboration with one of the hottest rappers of the moment in Migos’ Offset. The Detroit and Atlanta connection is a winner, with the two trading rhymes over a mysterious synth soundscape ripe for their menacing presence.