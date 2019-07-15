All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

07.15.19 2 hours ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of July 15.

Tuesday, July 16

Mitski @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Mitski’s Be The Cowboy is one of Uproxx’s 50 Best Albums of 2018 and is No. 3 on Uproxx’s 2018 Critics Poll. Her magnetic tracks “Geyser,” “Nobody” and “Two Slow Dancers,” deserve to be heard live as Mitski is known for entrancing her fans with intimately fulfilling performances.

Mozzy @ El Rey Theatre [Tickets]

Mozzy’s Internal Affairs made its way to streaming services in May and now the Oak Park native is making his rounds across the nation. Mozzy recently linked up with up-and-comer Guapdad 4000 for the track “Scammin” and continues to be the voice of the streets as the gangland landlord.

Wednesday, July 17

Dirty Projectors @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Last summer, New York indie rock band Dirty Projectors released Lamp Lit Prose along with singles “Break-Thru” and “That’s A Lifestyle.” Their Tiny Desk performance with NPR was pretty neat and really shows off how talented these troupe of musicians are in real life, offering a convincing reason to catch them live.

