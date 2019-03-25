Unsplash

Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 25.

Monday, March 25

Getty Image

Brett Young @ The Novo [Tickets]

Brett Young’s sophomore effort Ticket To L.A. came out in December as the follow-up to his platinum-selling debut self-titled album. Upon its release, Ticket To L.A. hit the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at No. 1 which features his popular cut “Here Tonight.” Young takes a lot of inspiration from singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw and pays homage to the Grammy Award-nominated artist with a cover to his music during live shows.

Saturday, March 30

Getty Image

Vince Staples @ The Novo [Tickets]

Vince Staples celebrated the end of his probation this month, but even while under the legal thumb of the justice system the release of his third studio of FM! and tour with JPEGMAFIA commenced. For the 2018 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, FM! made its way to No. 50.