All The Best Live Music In Los Angeles This Week

03.04.19 1 min ago
Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of March 4.

Wednesday, March 6

Metric @ Hollywood Palladium [Tickets]

Metric‘s 2018 project Art of Doubt ranked at No. 45 on Uproxx’s Best Albums of 2018 list. The tour, in celebration of the Billboard 200 chart-topping album, lands in Los Angeles on Tuesday along with July Talk and Latin Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Zoé.

Token @ Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Token is the teenager who took his language disability and became a popular rapper. He first began with poetry, which turned into hip-hop raps and now he’s hitting stages across the country to perform in front of hundreds of fans.

