There is never a lack of things to do in New York City, and that’s especially true for music lovers. Every night of the week, there’s some buzzworthy band or big-time pop singer or up-and-coming rapper performing in one of the city’s thousand different venues, and the choices about who to check out can become daunting.
Well, to help all you residents of “the city that never sleeps” parse through the hundreds of different artists vying for your hard-earned dollars, we’ve assembled here some of the best and most intriguing concerts coming up in the New York area for the week of February 3.
Wednesday, February 5
Steve Gunn @ Union Pool [Tickets]
Following The Unseen In Between, Gunn recently shared an acoustic EP and short film in support of the album.
Thursday, February 6
Rapsody @ The Hall, Elsewhere [Tickets]
Read our interview with Rapsody here.
Tayla Parx @ Baby’s All Right [Tickets]
Parx was one of the driving forces behind Ariana Grande’s biggest songs of 2019.
Friday, February 7
Rex Orange County @ Radio City Music Hall [Tickets]
Rex Orange County recently dropped his latest album, the thoroughly engaging Pony.
Saturday, February 8
Rex Orange County @ Radio City Music Hall [Tickets]
Smino @ Schimanski [Tickets]
Aside from his own solo material, Smino has been at work on a collaborative effort with Noname and Saba, with the trio being collectively known as Ghetto Sage.