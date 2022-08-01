Lizzo had a major career moment last week when “About Damn Time” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, on the new Hot 100 chart dated August 6, we have a repeat on our hands as “About Damn Time” is on top for a second straight week. This makes “About Damn Time” Lizzo’s second song to spend multiple weeks at No. 1, after “Truth Hurts” had seven weeks on top in 2019.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 6, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the next four spots on the chart are also all the same as last week: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is No. 2, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is No. 3, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” is No. 4, and Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” is No. 5.

We have a couple noteworthy changes in the bottom half of the top 10, though. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” rises to No. 6, a new peak for the Renaissance single. Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” also re-enters the top 10 at its previous high of No. 9, following the recent release of a fun new video for the track.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.