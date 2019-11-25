Getty Image
Music

Lizzo Gives A Spirited Performance Of ‘Jerome’ And Mystifies Fans With Her Red Carpet Look At The AMAs

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Last night, the American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California for some memorable moments and powerhouse performances, including one from one of the year’s biggest breakout stars, Lizzo. The “Truth Hurts” singer took the AMA stage to encourage fans to “shine bright and let they ass know” before a spirited performance of her Cuz I Love You boundary-setting anthem “Jerome.” Check out the video of the performance here.

Taking the stage in a frilly, fuchsia gown with a high slit along one leg, Lizzo commanded the crowd to light up their cell phones as she stood barefoot atop a spinning, circular platform on the smoky stage and belted out a warning to “Jerome” that she won’t be the one. Screens behind her reflected the constellations of fan-held lights, creating the illusion that she was the center of a star-filled universe.

The singer also caused a commotion on Twitter with her red carpet look, which included a teeny-tiny purse from Valentino that became an instant fan fascination. Considering how small the bag was, speculation soared about what could possibly fit inside, while Lizzo joked that it contained tampons, condoms, and a flask of tequila.

Lizzo was nominated for three awards: New Artist Of The Year, Favorite Song: Soul/R&B, and Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B, which went to Billie Eilish, Khalid, and Beyonce, respectively.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×