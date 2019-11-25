Last night, the American Music Awards took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California for some memorable moments and powerhouse performances, including one from one of the year’s biggest breakout stars, Lizzo. The “Truth Hurts” singer took the AMA stage to encourage fans to “shine bright and let they ass know” before a spirited performance of her Cuz I Love You boundary-setting anthem “Jerome.” Check out the video of the performance here.

Taking the stage in a frilly, fuchsia gown with a high slit along one leg, Lizzo commanded the crowd to light up their cell phones as she stood barefoot atop a spinning, circular platform on the smoky stage and belted out a warning to “Jerome” that she won’t be the one. Screens behind her reflected the constellations of fan-held lights, creating the illusion that she was the center of a star-filled universe.

The singer also caused a commotion on Twitter with her red carpet look, which included a teeny-tiny purse from Valentino that became an instant fan fascination. Considering how small the bag was, speculation soared about what could possibly fit inside, while Lizzo joked that it contained tampons, condoms, and a flask of tequila.

ummm why is lizzo carrying my will to live in her bag?? pic.twitter.com/MhPmnm6TCD — louise (@blanksspacx) November 24, 2019

I can’t believe Lizzo carried my self esteem on the AMA’s red carpet pic.twitter.com/SfhMMTQ6MZ — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 24, 2019

Lizzo carried the amount of support Taylor Swift received from male musicians this year #AMAs pic.twitter.com/h3TUiLVFEU — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) November 24, 2019

Lizzo carrying our entire savings in her purse 😂#AMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/NQAd3q1K4f — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) November 25, 2019

Lizzo was nominated for three awards: New Artist Of The Year, Favorite Song: Soul/R&B, and Favorite Female Artist: Soul/R&B, which went to Billie Eilish, Khalid, and Beyonce, respectively.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.