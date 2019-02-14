Lizzo Shared A Throwback Video For ‘Cuz I Love You,’ Which She Said Was Written In Ten Minutes

02.14.19 38 mins ago

So far, it sounds like Lizzo is having more fun than just about anybody in 2019. Her breakout single “Juice” is overflowing with upbeat and positive energy, which probably explains why you’ve seen her performing it on TV a lot lately. At the end of January, she announced that she would be touring in support of her upcoming album, Cuz I Love You, and now she has shared the record’s title track.

Like “Juice” before it, “Cuz I Love You” combines contemporary hip-hop influences with a vintage sound, although this time, it’s a soulful big-band feel that inspires the track. She has also released an appropriately retro video for the song: The black and white clip depicts Lizzo as some sort of priest or pastor, listening to confessions in a booth, giving a sermon at a church service, and causing some emotional reactions from her congregation.

Late last night, she wrote in a tweet, “My favorite song is dropping tomorrow. I love it so much I named my album after it.” She added in another tweet, “Wrote this song in 10 minutes with help from X Ambassadors.”

Listen to “Cuz I Love You” above.

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 via Nice Life/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TAGSX Ambassadors

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP