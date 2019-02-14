Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

So far, it sounds like Lizzo is having more fun than just about anybody in 2019. Her breakout single “Juice” is overflowing with upbeat and positive energy, which probably explains why you’ve seen her performing it on TV a lot lately. At the end of January, she announced that she would be touring in support of her upcoming album, Cuz I Love You, and now she has shared the record’s title track.

Like “Juice” before it, “Cuz I Love You” combines contemporary hip-hop influences with a vintage sound, although this time, it’s a soulful big-band feel that inspires the track. She has also released an appropriately retro video for the song: The black and white clip depicts Lizzo as some sort of priest or pastor, listening to confessions in a booth, giving a sermon at a church service, and causing some emotional reactions from her congregation.

Late last night, she wrote in a tweet, “My favorite song is dropping tomorrow. I love it so much I named my album after it.” She added in another tweet, “Wrote this song in 10 minutes with help from X Ambassadors.”

Listen to “Cuz I Love You” above.

Cuz I Love You is out 4/19 via Nice Life/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.