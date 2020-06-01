As protests continue across the country in response to police violence and the death of George Floyd, celebrities and musicians are speaking out and urging their followers to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Lizzo is the latest to speak up about the protests, and she is calling for those staying silent to raise their voices against police brutality.

Addressing her followers in a video on social media, Lizzo delivered an affecting message about the protests and demanded for progress to be made. “Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning,” she said. Lizzo continued:

“Black people: This is your daily reminder that it is not your job to educate people on racism or white privilege. It is exhausting and if they don’t see it or believe it by now, they don’t want to. There are Googles and there are books, they can do that for themselves. White people: This is your daily reminder that as long as you stay silent, you are a part of the problem. I know you’re not racist, but you have to be more than that. You have to be anti-racist. Speak up. And to all the influential people who have spoken up, thank you so much for your allyship and your support. Protest is the beginning of progress, not the end of it. And now that the protesters have everyone’s attention, what are the next steps we’re going to take to make sure that we’re actually moving forward and we don’t go back to this bullsh*t? Now’s the time. The world is standing still and waiting for action. Let’s make progress.”

Watch Lizzo’s full video message below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.