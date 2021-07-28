Things on the Lizzo front have been relatively quiet as of late, but it turns out part of the reason for that is because she’s hard at work on new music. In fact, she just revealed that she’s working on new music with Mark Ronson and Philip Lawrence, the latter of whom is best known for his work as part of the songwriting/production team The Smeezingtons, alongside Bruno Mars and Ari Levine.

In a recent TikTok video, Lizzo responds to a comment that reads, “I HEAR AN ALBUM IS COMING.” Talking while moving the camera around to show off her surroundings, Lizzo lays the sarcasm on thick and says, “A album? Absolutely not, I’m not making no f*ckin’ album! I’m not in a studio. This isn’t Mark Ronson. This isn’t a whole board. I’m not hanging out with songwriters like [Lawrence]. [laughs] I’m not making a f*ckin’ album! Where you get that from?”

.@Lizzo reveals that she is working on new music with @MarkRonson. pic.twitter.com/BaPgxjTiIS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2021

It would make sense for Lizzo to have new music out soon, considering she has a busy summer and fall ahead of her: She’s set to perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Firefly, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.