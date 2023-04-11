Lizzo Says Her Role In ‘Star Wars’ Makes Her A Disney Princess

Lizzo‘s appearance on The Mandalorian as The Dutchess Of Plazir-15 was amazing for many people, including Jack Black. She played his character’s wife, and he wrote on Instagram that it was “so fun” to work with her.

It got even better. Lizzo shared a revelation in a new TikTok: “YALL I JUST REALIZED THAT IM ROYALTY IN STAR WARS WHICH IS DISNEY WHICH MAKES ME A DISNEY PRINCESS,” she wrote over a video of her flexing pink-streaked hair and cool shades.

She recently revealed that she cried when she was offered the role. “When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” she wrote on Instagram. “The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

