Lizzo Is Not Happy With Tik Tok After Her Swimsuit Videos Were Repeatedly Taken Down

Earlier today, Lizzo hopped on Tik Tok to share some complaints about the platform with her followers. In the video, Lizzo lip synchs the words “I Know,” a viral trend on the app, while an onscreen text claims the platform was discriminating against her. “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” the text reads. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk.”

Lizzo’s latest complaints are her latest comments on her body image in the entertainment industry. In an interview with Glamour she said, “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave,” she said. “I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful,” she continued. “I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

This is not the first time this year that Lizzo made headlines relating to her body image. Back in January, fitness expert Jillian Michaels questioned why many people were supporting Lizzo.

“But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying,” Michaels said. “Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest. I love her music. My kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight!’ Like, why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

