In addition to June being Pride Month, it’s also Black Music Month. What better opportunity for Lizzo — herself an icon of pride and Black music — to link up with Queer Eye‘s Fab Five for an exuberant, animated lyric video for her new single, “Soulmate”? The song is a bright celebration of self-love, with inflections of pop, soul, and Lizzo’s own brand of brash hip-hop, and the video matches that energy, with animated Lizzo hanging out with her collaborators, playing with Corgi puppies (shout-out to Antoni!) and pampering herself on “Self-Love Lane.”

The positive lyrics reinforce the message of the upbeat song, as Lizzo boasts about being her own soulmate, “She never tell me to exercise / We always get extra fries / And you know the sex is fire.” The video represents this by depicting two Lizzos, who share fries and get married by the Fab Five’s Bobby.

Even though Lizzo’s “soulmate” never tells her to exercise, she recently posted a video doing just that in response to critics’ fat shaming her. She also led fans in a self-care session on Instagram Live during quarantine, showing that she practices what she preaches.

Watch Lizzo’s animated lyric video for “Soulmate” above.

