ESPN’s PK Subban Unexpectedly Body-Shamed Lizzo On The Air, A Move That People Are Not Happy About At All

During her time in the spotlight, Lizzo, unfortunately, has dealt with body shaming, whether from Kanye West or Aries Spears or Twitter trolls. Now, another name can be added to that list: PK Subban, a recently retired NHL all-star who’s currently a hockey analyst with ESPN.

During a recent broadcast (as The Huffington Post notes), Subban and his co-hosts were discussing the the NHL’s ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs, specifically the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent home loss to the Florida Panthers. John Buccigross said the Leafs should “pack a lunch” in preparation for the next game, and Subban replied, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch.”

Subban has yet to offer a public comment about what he said, but he did take to Twitter to explain the meaning of all the lunch talk, writing, “Pack a lunch… lock in! Be ready to compete! Bring work boots! Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas!”

Naturally, people didn’t care for Subban’s Lizzo joke. One Twitter user wrote, “My dad on Subban’s Lizzo comment last night. ‘Subban took cheap shots all through his hockey career. Why did anyone think he’d stop after he retired?'” Another said, “‘Maybe they need to pack a lizzo sized lunch.’ PK Subban. F*ck you, PK. Black women aren’t a punchline for you.”

Check out some more reactions below.

