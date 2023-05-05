During her time in the spotlight, Lizzo, unfortunately, has dealt with body shaming, whether from Kanye West or Aries Spears or Twitter trolls. Now, another name can be added to that list: PK Subban, a recently retired NHL all-star who’s currently a hockey analyst with ESPN.

During a recent broadcast (as The Huffington Post notes), Subban and his co-hosts were discussing the the NHL’s ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs, specifically the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent home loss to the Florida Panthers. John Buccigross said the Leafs should “pack a lunch” in preparation for the next game, and Subban replied, “Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch.”

Subban has yet to offer a public comment about what he said, but he did take to Twitter to explain the meaning of all the lunch talk, writing, “Pack a lunch… lock in! Be ready to compete! Bring work boots! Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas!”

Pack a lunch… lock in! Be ready to compete! Bring work boots! Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas! https://t.co/ontSKg0pfR pic.twitter.com/ArVioCqc2c — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) May 3, 2023

Naturally, people didn’t care for Subban’s Lizzo joke. One Twitter user wrote, “My dad on Subban’s Lizzo comment last night. ‘Subban took cheap shots all through his hockey career. Why did anyone think he’d stop after he retired?'” Another said, “‘Maybe they need to pack a lizzo sized lunch.’ PK Subban. F*ck you, PK. Black women aren’t a punchline for you.”

My dad on Subban's Lizzo comment last night. "Subban took cheap shots all through his hockey career. Why did anyone think he'd stop after he retired?" — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) May 3, 2023

“Maybe they need to pack a lizzo sized lunch.” PK Subban. Fuck you, PK. Black women aren’t a punchline for you. — cursed maple leafs fan (theythem/hehim) (@Wesoninternet) May 3, 2023

The disgusting people enjoying PK Subban’s comment about Lizzo are exactly WHY he should have kept his mouth shut. I’ve been a PK fan and supporter from day one – but his recent comments on Pride and now this? I don’t see him the same way anymore. This is not okay. pic.twitter.com/1Y2lqow49G — Shannon S. (@MizShannonS) May 3, 2023

“Lizzo sized lunch”. Gross comment by PK Subban @espn — Allison (@AlleyDalley) May 3, 2023

NHL growing the game for women: – Biz saying women only watch hockey for attractive men – Phil Esposito calling a Leafs fan (a woman) fat while on-air. – PK Subban fat-shaming Lizzo But Jack Edwards is still flamed for his comments about Pat Maroon. Give me a break. — Lauren (@BOSBruinsHC) May 3, 2023

Just want to watch hockey without some panelists making a dig at women. First it was biz saying women only watch hockey for the men & now pk Subban saying a Lizzo size lunch. Ugh — ? (@halevader) May 3, 2023

