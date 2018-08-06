Hip-Hop Reigned Supreme Over An Action-Packed Lollapalooza

Getty Image

A lot has changed since the very first Lollapalooza began all the way back in 1991. What was once a traveling showcase of musical talent curated by Perry Farrell that hit outdoor amphitheaters from Mansfield, Massachusetts to Irvine, California has now become a sprawling, single four-day long event held annually in the heart of Chicago in Grant Park, attended by roughly 400,000 people. During that early, formative era, Lolla was a cultural touchstone, where the likes of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, and Red Hot Chili Peppers burnished their legacies in front of the unwashed, disaffected Gen-X masses.

This year, however, felt like a critical tipping point. Where once Lollapalooza was a rock festival with a few hip-hop names added among the roster — the first lineup featured Ice-T and his group Body Count, the second had Ice Cube, while the fourth had the Beastie Boys and A Tribe Called Quest — now that dynamic has entirely flipped on its head. In 2018, hip-hop reigned supreme, while rock was relegated to the fringes, and not always by the organizers in charge.

The perfect visual metaphor for this shift came in the late afternoon on the second day of the festival. A sea of teens and twenty-somethings had tilted the entire gravity of Grant Park northward toward the Bud Light stage to watch Post Malone regale them with hits from his first two albums, Stoney and this year’s blockbuster Beerbongs & Bentleys. It was by far the largest gathering of people for a non-headliner all weekend long, and easily surpassed the audience size that many other people with bigger fonts on the poster. The distance from the lip of the stage to Jackson Street is nearly a quarter of a mile, and kids had filled nearly every inch of that span. It was incredible.