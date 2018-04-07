Getty Image

Lorde has been making headlines during her current tour, Melodrama, for playing a live cover —sometimes with guests— of a local musical legend at every show. We’ve seen her do Kanye in Chicago, Drake in Toronto, St. Vincent in New York, finally at tonight’s show in Newark, NJ she did her own awe-inspiring take on “I’m On Fire” by Newark native, Bruce Springsteen.

The cover comes only one day after Lorde accidentally conjured up images of Whitney Houston’s final moments with a thoughtless post over on her Instagram. The offending picture and caption were removed after Lorde took a long bath but thanks to some quick thinking fans, the damage was already done. It’s been 24 hours of apologies for Lorde who seems to have honestly just made a tragic mistake while enjoying her day off.

Hardcore Lorde fans probably remember back in 2014 when Bruce himself covered Lorde’s breakout hit “Royales” at his own show in New Zealand. So there is a certain symmetry inherent in her choice for a cover tonight. You just have to feel good about seeing two artists from different generations, countries, and opposite ends of the musical spectrum decide to honor each other’s work and legacy with a carefully chosen cover. If only the rest of us could get along so well.