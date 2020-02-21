Lovers And Friends Festival Adds A Second Date With An Altered Lineup

As the pre-sale tickets to the upcoming Lovers & Friends Fest in Carson, California sold out, Goldenvoice heard the peoples’ cries and have responded with another full day of the festival, according to The Daily Breeze. As an added bonus, the second date features a slightly rejiggered lineup to bring back even more millennial favorites like Akon, Donell Jones, and Mya, as well as contemporary pop radio mainstay Doja Cat. The second date will take place at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, May 8, the day before the original date. Tickets go on sale today at 10 am PST.

Unfortunately for fans of Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next, and Ginuwine, those four artists will only perform on Saturday, so unless fans are planning on going to both days, it looks like they’ll have to make some choices. You can get more information at loversandfriendsfest.com.

The Lovers & Friends Festival made additional headlines after its initial announcement when several of the artists on the bill — including Lil Kim, Mase, and Twista — denied their involvement. This prompted fans to wonder if the festival was a “Fyre 2.0,” referring to the disastrous 2017 island festival that left hundreds of influencers and affluent partygoers stranded over the weekend and became the subject of two separate documentaries.

Fortunately, all of the confusion was cleared up as those artists began to check in with their booking agents. Lil Kim posted that “the check cleared,” which only increased interest in the fest, leading to the pre-sale tickets being snatched up within minutes of availability.