Luh Tyler has gotten into the Thanksgiving holiday spirit. While most looked forward to the culinary spreads laid out for others to enjoy, the Tallahassee, Florida rapper is locked in on the plates of money he’s counted throughout the year. The XXL Freshman star follows his “Brand New Blues” and “Weeks” singles with a new reflective record. On “Change My Wayz,” Luh Tyler thinks about the progress he’s made in his career in less than one year.

“Damn, I gotta change my ways / Now it’s sixty on my neck, remember my chains was fake / ‘Member back whеn times were hard, we prayed for better days / But now I’m gettin’ paid / Now I’m bringin’ home them racks, I’m fillin’ up the safe / Now I make like thirty bands, that’s just to rock the stage,” raps Luh Tyler.

For the official video, he tapped directors George Buford and Cotto Over Did It to drive home the point that all of his hard work and high-life living is bigger than him. He does it to secure a legacy for all of his loved ones.

Watch Luh Tyler’s new video for “Change My Wayz” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.