Luh Tyler Turns Rolling Loud Upside-Down In His ‘Rapper Of The Year’ Video

In Luh Tyler‘s video for “Rapper Of The Year,” the fast-rising teen captures his first Rolling Loud performance rocking for a massive crowd. In typical Luh Tyler fashion, the song eshews a traditional verse-hook structure in lieu of a stream-of-consciousness flow that highlights Tyler’s freestyle ability. “I ain’t ever wrote a song, no I don’t need no pad or pen,” he boasts. “They say i’m rapper of the year, I got them n****s mad again.”

In the video, Tyler is joined onstage by one of his musical inspirations in Kodak Black, as well as his mom, who looks as excited as anybody to be dancing around with her son as he raps songs from his debut album My Vision, which dropped via Atlantic in March of this year. The Tallahassee native has been busy since; in June, he was selected as a member of the 2023 XXL Freshman Class along with GloRilla and Lola Brooke, and earlier this month, joined Moneybagg Yo on the Memphis rapper’s Larger Than Life Tour.

“Rapper Of The Year” is the title track from a three-song release (abbreviated as ROTY, which also included the songs “I’m Him” and “St. Nick.”

Watch Luh Tyler’s “Rapper Of The Year” video above and get the accompanying project here.