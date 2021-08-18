Getty Image
T-Pain Shares The List Of Features He’s Agreed To Do After Finally Checking His DMs

There’s an age-old adage in the customer service world: Underpromise, overdeliver. Unfortunately, it seems that T-Pain hadn’t heard of that one before agreeing to work with some of the artists whose Instagram DMs went unanswered in the time he didn’t realize they were being filed away to the “requests” folder. The inimitable hook master posted a list of the upcoming features he’s got in the works to Twitter, and it’s safe to say his workload may have gotten a little out of hand.

Included in the list are some of Pain’s fellow producers like DJ Carnage and Murda Beats, rising stars like Erica Banks and Yung Bleu, longtime veterans Big Tigga and Tech N9ne, and even his feature-killer heir apparent, Ty Dolla Sign. Explaining why it might be taking him a little longer to get through his to-do list, he wrote, “I wanna start this thread off by saying I’m definitely not complaining about this but I don’t think we know what kind of pressure we put on others. This isn’t for the fans.”

He continued in the thread, “I literally can’t keep up with the ppl that aren’t on this list that hit me every day to add work to my crazy workload. This is the list of features I actually HAVENT done yet that I’ve gotten since the whole ‘situation’ a while back and I’ve promised to deliver. This is just features that I actually WANT to do. I’ve talked to these ppl personally and accepted the job. If you ask me for a feature at this point, just know that this list is in the order that the requests were received so there’s no way to get to the top of the list.”

Finally, he made note of the personal sacrifice he’s made to keep up with his promise to make up for lost time: “I Love y’all but Gaaaaaaaahdaaaaaaamn I’ve pushed my own album back 3 times because I’m making sure everybody else is good. I’m gettin to it I swear.” He also pointed out that he cares about quality over quantity and won’t just “blurt out random words” like other, derivative artists he recently delivered a derisive rant about. After taking on such a monumental challenge, we can only hope that Pain finds a work balance that lets him get enough rest, put out his own projects, and learn to take on new projects one at a time.

