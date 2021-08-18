There’s an age-old adage in the customer service world: Underpromise, overdeliver. Unfortunately, it seems that T-Pain hadn’t heard of that one before agreeing to work with some of the artists whose Instagram DMs went unanswered in the time he didn’t realize they were being filed away to the “requests” folder. The inimitable hook master posted a list of the upcoming features he’s got in the works to Twitter, and it’s safe to say his workload may have gotten a little out of hand.

Included in the list are some of Pain’s fellow producers like DJ Carnage and Murda Beats, rising stars like Erica Banks and Yung Bleu, longtime veterans Big Tigga and Tech N9ne, and even his feature-killer heir apparent, Ty Dolla Sign. Explaining why it might be taking him a little longer to get through his to-do list, he wrote, “I wanna start this thread off by saying I’m definitely not complaining about this but I don’t think we know what kind of pressure we put on others. This isn’t for the fans.”

He continued in the thread, “I literally can’t keep up with the ppl that aren’t on this list that hit me every day to add work to my crazy workload. This is the list of features I actually HAVENT done yet that I’ve gotten since the whole ‘situation’ a while back and I’ve promised to deliver. This is just features that I actually WANT to do. I’ve talked to these ppl personally and accepted the job. If you ask me for a feature at this point, just know that this list is in the order that the requests were received so there’s no way to get to the top of the list.”

Finally, he made note of the personal sacrifice he’s made to keep up with his promise to make up for lost time: “I Love y’all but Gaaaaaaaahdaaaaaaamn I’ve pushed my own album back 3 times because I’m making sure everybody else is good. I’m gettin to it I swear.” He also pointed out that he cares about quality over quantity and won’t just “blurt out random words” like other, derivative artists he recently delivered a derisive rant about. After taking on such a monumental challenge, we can only hope that Pain finds a work balance that lets him get enough rest, put out his own projects, and learn to take on new projects one at a time.

Check out the full thread below.

I wanna start this thread off by saying I’m definitely not complaining about this but I don’t think we know what kind of pressure we put on others. This isn’t for the fans. pic.twitter.com/y9GjfQf8tJ — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I literally can’t keep up with the ppl that aren’t on this list that hit me everyday to add work to my crazy work load. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

So! This is the list of features I actually HAVENT done yet that I’ve gotten since the whole “situation” a while back and I’ve promised to deliver. This is just features that I actually WANT to do. I’ve talked to these ppl personally and accepted the job. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

If you ask me for a feature at this point, just know that this list is in the order that the requests were received so there’s no way to get to the top of the list. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I still have MY career #NappyBoyRadioPodcast @NappyBoyEnt #NappyBoyDrifting @NappyBoyGaming #NappyBoyFilms and my own team and artists @omgitspiao @ChayoNash that I have in my hands and I’m a very hands on person so I’m all over the place with my shit. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I Love y’all but Gaaaaaaaahdaaaaaaamn I’ve pushed my own album back 3 times because I’m making sure everybody else is good. I’m gettin to it I swear. New deals comin in everyday, new DMs everyday. New screenshots from my homies saying their homies want hooks. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I wish I could make everybody happy but this is exactly why I disappeared the first time. I just need to take my time and I promise you’ll get what you asked for. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I know I make this shit look easy but I can’t just come off a set filming a movie or a commercial and sit down in front of the studio and just blurt out random words like most niggas do you and your features. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

I actually give a fuck about your records and in order for me to feel like I’m leaving quality shit behind for when I’m gone I gotta take my time. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

If you read this far thank you. Take care of yourselves out there. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 17, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.