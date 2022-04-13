Lute’s big league start happened back in 2017 with his debut album’s release on Dreamville. West 1996 Pt. 2, which is the sequel to his 2012 mixtape, arrived two years after Lute joined the J. Cole-led squad. Names like EarthGang, Cam O’bi, Elevator Jay, and more appeared on the project which served as a great start to his Dreamville. Lute’s next album would take a while to arrive but it finally dropped towards the end of 2021 with Gold Mouf. Like his debut, Gold Mouf was another strong release from Lute, and six months after its release, he continues to promote the project with a brand new video.

He teams up with BJ The Chicago Kid in a new visual for “Changes.” The song is one of many great tracks from Gold Louf, and in the video, Lute and BJ take a moment to address those who’ve let money negatively affect them. They deliver their thoughts from an underground tunnel and on a nearby street while making sure their message is delivered with precision.

The new video arrives after Lute made a couple of contributions to Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape where he appears on “Starting 5” and “Like Wine.” As for BJ The Chicago Kid, the video arrives after he dropped two EPs in 2021. The first with 4 Am and the second was Three.

You can watch the video for “Changes” above.

Gold Mouf is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.