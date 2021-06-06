Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Dealers Received A New Trial Date

Nearly three years after Mac Miller’s tragic death, the individuals accused of selling him the drugs that led to his fatal overdose have received a new trial date. AllHipHop reports Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis are all due in court on November 16 to face conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death charges. The trio was arrested a year after Miller’s death following an investigation that revealed they were responsible for giving the rapper cocaine, oxycodone, and Xanax. Officers also noted that the pills Mac received were counterfeit and also contained fentanyl.

According to the charges, the rapper bought the pills from Petit after they were run to him by Reavis and supplied by Walter. US Attorney Nick Hanna’s case says the trio continued selling drugs following Miller’s death despite being aware of the fatal risk their supply posed against people. Petit was the first to be arrested and later on, Reavis’ Lake Havasu, Arizona home was raided by the DEA where they found prescription pills, guns, and ammunition. Walter was taken into custody in Los Angeles on the same day of the raid.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Reavis also faces charges for fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. He requested to have his trial be separate from his co-defendants because he was only an “alleged runner and minor participant, who is only alleged to be involved in one transaction,” according to his lawyer Correen Ferrentino. This request, however, was denied by a judge.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.