Thundercat can be playful with his music, as shown in the recent single “Dragonball Durag.” But the musician can also examine deep and heartfelt themes through song. With his latest track “Fair Chance,” Thundercat takes an introspective look at how Mac Miller’s passing affected him and the music community as a whole.

Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Lil B, the slow-burning track nods to the late rapper’s life and legacy. “I keep holding you down / Even though you’re not around / So hard to get over it, I try to get under it / Stuck in between / It is what it is, bye bye for now,” Thundercat sings.

In a statement, Thundercat explained the song’s theme: “This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

Thundercat also detailed the topics examined on his upcoming record, It Is What It Is. “This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” he said in a statement. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Listen to “Fair Chance” above.

It Is What It Is is out 04/03 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.