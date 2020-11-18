A few days ago, photos of Harry Styles wearing a dress and other traditionally female-oriented articles of clothing were published as part of a new Vogue profile, and since then, it’s been all anybody on the internet can talk about. Conservative commentators Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro weren’t the biggest fans of the photos, but the majority of people who have weighed in on the situation supported Styles.

In a recent conversation with his podcast co-host, internet personality Logan Paul came to Styles’ defense, saying, “What is ‘manly’ to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you’re wearing?” Now one of Styles’ musical peers, Machine Gun Kelly, has also shows his support for Styles wearing whatever he pleases, doing so indirectly but pretty clearly.

MGK is the cover star of the latest issue of Nylon, and in one of the photos, he pulls a Styles and wears a skirt. Although he didn’t address the Styles situation directly, he indicated that he shares a similar mindset with the former One Direction member, tweeting, “wore a skirt. hope you’re pissed [halo emoji].”

😇 https://t.co/zmsh8Hm6lP — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) November 18, 2020

Check out the full Nylon Machine Gun Kelly cover story here.